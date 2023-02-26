Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

