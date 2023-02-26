Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $143.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -479.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.