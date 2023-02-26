Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,023,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,897. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

