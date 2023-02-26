Kevin Engel Sells 14,250 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.27 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

