KeyCorp Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $1,275.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.64% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,159.17.
Cable One Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of Cable One stock opened at $690.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $754.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $853.70. Cable One has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,576.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.
