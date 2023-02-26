KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

