Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after acquiring an additional 140,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

KNSL stock opened at $316.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $337.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

