Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,707,000 after buying an additional 13,531,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 2,959,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 735 ($8.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

