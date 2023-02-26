Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.