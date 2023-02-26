Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lear by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,560 shares of company stock worth $2,638,818. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.