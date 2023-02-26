Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,185,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,663,000 after buying an additional 3,678,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after buying an additional 260,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

