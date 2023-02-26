Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.