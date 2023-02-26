Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.
Macy’s Price Performance
M stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Macy’s
Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macy’s (M)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.