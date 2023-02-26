Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

M stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Macy’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 35.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

