Mark Reinstra Sells 12,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Roblox Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in Roblox by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
