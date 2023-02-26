Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 3,691 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,121.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

