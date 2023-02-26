Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,577.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

