Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,577.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.