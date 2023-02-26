Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain Sells 10,419 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 10,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $438,223.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,062.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 38.07%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

