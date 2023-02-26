Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $289.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

