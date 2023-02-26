Morgan Stanley Raises Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $20.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 916.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

