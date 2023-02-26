National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,669 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.57) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Trading Down 0.9 %

About National Grid

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.40 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.