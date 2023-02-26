National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in National Instruments by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATI opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several research firms have commented on NATI. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

