National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 6,628.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $76.57 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPK. StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Featured Stories

