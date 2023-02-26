Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Position Lifted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 515,975 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Securities cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $280.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

