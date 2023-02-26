Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,318 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $317.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $397.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

