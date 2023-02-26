New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,857 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 76.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after buying an additional 2,192,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after buying an additional 1,083,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 292.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 1,004,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold Profile

Shares of EGO opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.31. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.