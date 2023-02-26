NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Sells $533,000.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, January 9th, Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 53,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $553,320.00.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $10.11 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuScale Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NuScale Power by 86.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NuScale Power by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

