NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.93.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

