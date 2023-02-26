Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Holdings Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of OTEX opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

