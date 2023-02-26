Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,473 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 307.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTM. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

