Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZimVie Profile

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.