Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.3% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

