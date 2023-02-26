Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,944 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,944 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,839 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 59,273 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 810,407 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

