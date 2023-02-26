Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,350 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

