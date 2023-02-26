Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.46.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

