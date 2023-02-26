Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 535 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,899,000 after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 492,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 169,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 25,288 shares of company stock valued at $542,617 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCBI stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

