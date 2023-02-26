Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,282 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 195.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 381,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 203.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 234,729 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 199.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 232,254 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 205.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 156,169 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 196.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 155,821 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

CTO stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -1,982.52%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

