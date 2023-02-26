Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

PTON stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

