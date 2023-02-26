Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $205,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $49,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

ETRN stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

