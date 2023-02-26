Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $205,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.