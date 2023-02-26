Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.