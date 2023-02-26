Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

