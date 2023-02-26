Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,316,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 165,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,803 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

