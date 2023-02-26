Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $255,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

IWN stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

