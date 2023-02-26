Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY opened at $181.65 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.33.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

