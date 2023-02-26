Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Xometry Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,576.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,698,863. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

