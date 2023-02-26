Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,938,000 after buying an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $151.66 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average is $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Articles

