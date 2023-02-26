Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,638 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

