Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,157 Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 172.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 22,599 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $247,685.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,383,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,163,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Shares of PRM stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

