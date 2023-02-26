Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,637 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

