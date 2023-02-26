Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $117,686.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,695.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,968 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $117,686.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,695.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 737,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,352.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,024 shares of company stock worth $2,452,371 in the last ninety days. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWP opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $886.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -59.57%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.